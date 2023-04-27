CleanTech Lithium’s (CTL) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on the stock.
CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of CTL opened at GBX 46 ($0.57) on Monday. CleanTech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.13 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.17).
