CleanTech Lithium’s (CTL) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTLGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on the stock.

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CTL opened at GBX 46 ($0.57) on Monday. CleanTech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.13 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.17).

