Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading Down 0.6%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 293,666 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

About Clearway Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.3745 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.