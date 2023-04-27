Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading Down 0.6%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.97. Approximately 293,666 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.15.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
