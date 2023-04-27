Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.84 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

