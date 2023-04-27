Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.82 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.58. 6,392,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,565. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.78.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

