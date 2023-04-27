Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.07 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.34-0.35 EPS.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,078,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,406. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $97.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,548 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

