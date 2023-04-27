Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.280-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Cloudflare also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.1 %

NET traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $97.82.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.78.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,669,548. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9,758.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

