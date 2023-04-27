CloudMD Software & Services Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of CVE:DOC opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.64.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

