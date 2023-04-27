Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Sells $85,538.79 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 10,679 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $85,538.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Blair Graeme Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $23,970.00.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CODA opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Coda Octopus Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.
