Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Insider Sells $85,538.79 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 10,679 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $85,538.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blair Graeme Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

On Tuesday, April 11th, Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $23,970.00.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Coda Octopus Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About Coda Octopus Group

(Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.