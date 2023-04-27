Coin98 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.44 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $111.44 million and $11.44 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027146 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

