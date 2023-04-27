Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Reaches $109.11 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $109.11 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010120 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.