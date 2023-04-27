Coin98 Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $112.55 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

