CoinLoan 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,767.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $13.95 million and $4,767.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $7.15 or 0.00024330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

