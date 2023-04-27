Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,164. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

