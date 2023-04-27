Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 344,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,572,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 143.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,132 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,169 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $33,148,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $21,769,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after acquiring an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

