Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price Up 7.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 344,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,572,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.
The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
