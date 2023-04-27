Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Down 8.8%

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.86. 70,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 195,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 2,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,105,743.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

