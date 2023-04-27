Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.55 EPS.
NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,138. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 24.19%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,487,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 245,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
