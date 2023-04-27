Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.55 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,138. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,487,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 245,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.