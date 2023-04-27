Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $232.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.39. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.76.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

