Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Shares of IT opened at $294.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

