Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $189.94 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.53.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.