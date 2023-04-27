Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.