Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

