Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.71. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

