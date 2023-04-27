Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 251 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $219.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

