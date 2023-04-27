Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $329,532.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,284 shares in the company, valued at $25,557,821.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $163.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

