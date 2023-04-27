Comerica Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Comerica by 16.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $394,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Comerica by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

