Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comerica Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.