Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Gap Up to $56.13

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.13, but opened at $58.24. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $59.28, with a volume of 4,512,730 shares changing hands.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.