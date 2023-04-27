Comparing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Doximity and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 3 3 7 0 2.31 Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 652.35%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Doximity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

52.5% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Doximity and Blackboxstocks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million 20.24 $154.78 million $0.55 65.31 Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 2.03 -$5.02 million ($1.25) -2.55

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 29.59% 13.64% 11.83% Blackboxstocks -101.21% -124.29% -72.63%

Risk & Volatility

Doximity has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Doximity beats Blackboxstocks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

