Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Up 347.2% in April

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 347.2% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTG remained flat at $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,523. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

