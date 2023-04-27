Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Short Interest Up 950.0% in April

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDB. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Concord Acquisition Corp III by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CNDB opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.43.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

