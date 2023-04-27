Continental Aktiengesellschaft Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

