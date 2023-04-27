Continental Aktiengesellschaft Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.28.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.