Contrasting Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.24 billion 1.54 $69.57 million $0.44 27.64 Gaotu Techedu $2.50 billion 0.32 $1.91 million $0.01 311.00

This table compares Laureate Education and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Laureate Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Laureate Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Laureate Education and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00

Laureate Education presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 58.20%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 5.59% 7.06% 3.12% Gaotu Techedu 0.71% 0.59% 0.39%

Summary

Laureate Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

