Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CORT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 40,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,728. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

