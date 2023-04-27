CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 115.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Novartis Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $101.76. 636,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.