CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 14,210 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $31,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 30.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nutrien by 11.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 157,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 369,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,548. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

