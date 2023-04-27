CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 697 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.66. 609,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,261. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.32.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

