CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

CORR stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

