Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

