Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-$2.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE OFC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,802. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,594,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after buying an additional 243,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 160,659 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

