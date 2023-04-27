Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costamare’s FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Costamare Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.09). Costamare had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $265.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Costamare by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

