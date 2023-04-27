Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY remained flat at $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.
Country Garden Company Profile
