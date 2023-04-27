Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYY remained flat at $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

Get Country Garden alerts:

Country Garden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.