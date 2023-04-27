Covestro (ETR:1COV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €37.39 ($41.54) and last traded at €37.14 ($41.27). Approximately 654,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.04 ($41.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

1COV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.44) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($71.11) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($50.56) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($66.67) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($51.11) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Covestro Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.38 and a 200-day moving average of €38.03.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

