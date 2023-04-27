Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading Up 2.9%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $75.95. 64,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 539,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Crane Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

