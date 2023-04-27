Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading Up 2.9%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $75.95. 64,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 539,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
