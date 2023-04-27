Credit Suisse Group Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 6,400

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.43) to GBX 6,400 ($79.93) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBGLY. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.17) to GBX 7,500 ($93.67) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($92.42) to GBX 7,575 ($94.60) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($97.41) to GBX 8,400 ($104.91) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,475.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGLY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $16.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

