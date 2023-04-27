Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.79

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 636932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
Credo Technology Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.
Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
