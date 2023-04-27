Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.79

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 636932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,576,025.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

