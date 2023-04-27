Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.27 and traded as low as C$4.57. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 401,689 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

Crew Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26. The stock has a market cap of C$698.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of C$136.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7601958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

