CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,590.20

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,590.20 ($44.84) and traded as high as GBX 4,036 ($50.41). CRH shares last traded at GBX 4,022 ($50.23), with a volume of 494,073 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 4,435 ($55.39) to GBX 4,545 ($56.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
CRH Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,354.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,003.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,592.30.
CRH Increases Dividend
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.