CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,590.20

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,590.20 ($44.84) and traded as high as GBX 4,036 ($50.41). CRH shares last traded at GBX 4,022 ($50.23), with a volume of 494,073 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 4,435 ($55.39) to GBX 4,545 ($56.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,354.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,003.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,592.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.24. CRH’s payout ratio is 3,780.92%.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.