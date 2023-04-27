Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.17-$11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.17-11.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.57.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $23.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.32. 10,503,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. Crocs has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.