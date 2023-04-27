Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.83. Cronos Group shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 444,976 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Cronos Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 183.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

