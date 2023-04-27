CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Stock Price Down 2.1%

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €10.30 ($11.44) and last traded at €10.32 ($11.47). Approximately 47,143 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.54 ($11.71).

CropEnergies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63.

About CropEnergies

(Get Rating)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CropEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CropEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.